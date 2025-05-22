Edinburg North High School student arraigned in connection with social media threat
A junior at Edinburg North High School has been charged for allegedly making a threat on social media against the campus.
Jordan Jerome Juarez, 17, was arraigned on Thursday and charged with exhibition use or threat of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000 and a condition he must continue his education.
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced the arrest through a message to parents and that they take all threats seriously.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Zoshi the American Red Heeler
-
Jury deliberations underway in Caleb Ramirez wrongful death trial
-
La Joya ISD teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate communication with...
-
Thursday, May 22, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
-
Community reacts to suspension of Edinburg CISD superintendent
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: PSJA Bears
-
Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M
-
UTRGV lands McAllen Memorial track star Roehl Rogriguez
-
Sharyland star pitcher Fabrizio Salinas signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: Palmview Lobos