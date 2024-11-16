Edinburg police divert traffic on I-69C following semitractor-trailer rollover
The Edinburg Police Department is diverting traffic in the area of I-69C and Monte Cristo Road following a major accident involving a semitractor-trailer, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.
The spokesperson said a second vehicle was also involved in the accident but sustained minor damage.
All southbound traffic on I-69C is being diverted to the Monte Cristo Road exit, and no injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
