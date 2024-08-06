x

Edinburg police hopes to develop community trust with 28th annual National Night Out

2 hours 19 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 2:48 PM August 06, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg is getting ready to host the 28th annual National Night Out.

Lt. Gabriel Vela Luna with the Edinburg Police Department speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the family fun the community can expect at the event.

Edinburg's National Night Out begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Promenade Park Amphitheater.

Other Valley cities also having National Night Out events. Check their social media pages for more information.

