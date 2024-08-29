Edinburg police investigate shooting involving 14-year-old girl

Edinburg police are investigating a shooting involving a 14-year-old girl.

According to a city spokesperson, officers responded to the 2100 block of Carlos Street.

The spokesperson said officers discovered the teen girl had been shot in the lower back. She was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation. Shots were fired at the victim's front door and two rounds struck her, according to the spokesperson.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.