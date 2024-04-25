Edinburg police launch Dog Walker Watch Program

A new program in Edinburg is calling on dog walkers to report suspicious activities.

The Edinburg Police Department’s Dog Walker Watch Program calls on dog walkers to report the suspicious behavior they see during their walks to police.

Dog walkers who choose to take part in the program will be expected to meet with police four times a year for training.

“We want to train you on how to differentiate between innocent behavior to suspicious behavior, how to provide a proper description if you do see suspicious activity,” Edinburg police Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna said. “Not only do we get to educate the public, we get to interact with them and build that relationship we all depend on."

Those interested in the program are invited to attend the Dog Walker Watch Program kickoff Party set for Friday, May 17 at Sgt. Jacob De La Garza North Park.