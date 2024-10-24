Edinburg police officers visit STHS Children's Hospital in Halloween costumes

Edinburg police officers visited children at the South Texas Health System Children's Hospital in full Halloween costumes.

The officers, along with their new therapy dog, Domino, spent the afternoon doing arts and crafts and delivering treats to pediatric patients and their families.

Officers visited the hospital on Wednesday dressed in costumes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Black Panther and the Ghostbusters. They also went door-to-door to surprise patients who were confined to their hospital rooms due to medical orders.

They also took photos with patients and introduced them to their therapy dog, Domino.

The visit is part of an annual initiative between the Edinburg Police Department and South Texas Health System. Their goal is to provide a welcome distraction to hospitalized children.

STHS Children's plans to giveaway free Halloween costumes to patients, courtesy of Spirit Halloween.

The hospital is also getting ready for its Children's Fall Festival, scheduled for October 25. It will take place at the hospital main parking lot from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will include carnival rides, games, food and trick-or-treating opportunities. For more information, click here.