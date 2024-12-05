Edinburg police pushing residents to drive safe during holiday season

It's the holiday season and Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala wants to stress that if you drink, don't drive.

"The decision to drive impaired can shatter so many lives," Ayala said.

A Houston man is helping spread the message. Sean Carter survived an alcohol-related crash, but now he can't talk, without the help of a computer.

"Don't drink and drive, don't drive impaired, that's probably the biggest thing right now," Sean's mom, Jenny, said. "There is no excuse for driving impaired, you can find a ride."

So far this year, Edinburg police have arrested nearly 600 people for DWI.