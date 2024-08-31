Edinburg police release description of suspect, vehicle involved in shooting of 14-year-old girl

Edinburg police have released the description of the man accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged shooting, identified as 23-year-old Isaac Medrano, was wearing a gray shirt at the time of the shooting. He and a second unidentified suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

Both suspects are wanted for shooting the teen girl on Thursday at an apartment on Carlos Street, near Jackson Avenue and Chapin Road.

Police say the teen was shot after a verbal argument, but is expected to be okay.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.