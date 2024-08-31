Edinburg police release description of suspect, vehicle involved in shooting of 14-year-old girl
Edinburg police have released the description of the man accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl.
The alleged shooting, identified as 23-year-old Isaac Medrano, was wearing a gray shirt at the time of the shooting. He and a second unidentified suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.
RELATED STORY: Suspected shooter identified after Edinburg teen hospitalized
Both suspects are wanted for shooting the teen girl on Thursday at an apartment on Carlos Street, near Jackson Avenue and Chapin Road.
Police say the teen was shot after a verbal argument, but is expected to be okay.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
More News
News Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: Prep for the next big storm now
-
Hidalgo County increasing amount of polling sites for November elections
-
Trial to call for a special election in Progreso postponed
-
Edinburg police release description of shooting suspect, vehicle
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment