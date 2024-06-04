Edinburg police to host teen police academy

High school students in the Rio Grande Valley can now join the Edinburg Police Department’s Teen Police Academy.

The free, week-long program has students leaning first-hand police functions such as patrols and crime scene investigation.

“Our youth is our future, and by establishing that relationship, that's something that we're looking forward to in the future,” Edinburg Police Department Community Division Officer Robert Torres said. “They're gonna be the next role models in the city. They’re gonna be our next officials, maybe in this police department.”

More information on the program is available online.