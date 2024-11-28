Edinburg residents invited to participate in holiday home decorating contest

The city of Edinburg is inviting residents to participate in their Deck the House decorating contest.

Families are invited to go all out on Christmas decorations this year. City officials say there are going to be four winners.

The awards include Whoville's Choice, it will go to the most traditional festive home, Holiday Classic will go to the most elegant and clean display, Griswold Award will go to the brightest entry and will also be judge's choice and best overall and the final award will be the Buddy the Elf Award, it will go to the home with the most creative use of lights and decorations.

Registration for the competition opens December 2 and the last to register is December 13. Winners will be announced on December 17.

To register, email lucasrodriguez@cityofedinburg.com or call the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department at 956-381-5631.