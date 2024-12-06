Edinburg Rotary Club donates $5K to Tim's Coats campaign
The Edinburg Rotary Club presented Tim’s Coats with a $5,000 check Thursday for the annual campaign.
As part of the campaign, KRGV is asking viewers to help keep our community warm this winter by making monetary donations to purchase new coats for families across the Rio Grande Valley who are in need.
The Edinburg Rotary Club has been a big supporter of Tim’s Coats for years.
“We support Tim's Coats to help the community, to help the kids — the hundreds of kids that get the jackets and sweaters for the upcoming cold weather that we're having,” Edinburg Rotary Club President-Elect Manuel Cantu said. “Tim's Coats is a staple in our program and a staple in our club, and we really appreciate Tim and the effort to put this whole thing together."
Through their generous donation, the Edinburg Rotary Club earned a silver spot in the Tim’s Coats donation leaderboard.
As of Thursday evening, Tim’s Coats has raised $14,119.74.
Channel 5 News would like to extend a thank you to all those who’ve donated to the campaign so far.
The campaign ends on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m.
