Edinburg’s Thanksgiving food drive delivers 1,000 turkeys

Hundreds of volunteers packed bags filled with turkeys and gift baskets for Edinburg’s 13th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday.

Community partners like H-E-B helped provide the produce, and joined the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District with gathering a list of families in need.

“It's an event that has grown year after year since it started in 2008,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said, adding that 1,000 turkeys will be provided to the community.

One of the hundreds of volunteers who helped deliver the food to the families in need was Edinburg Parks and Recreation Program Monitor Joe Fernandez.

“It feels really good, I love helping people especially around the community,” Fernandez said. “I feel like it adds a bond — it just brings everyone together, especially around the holidays with those who may not be having a lot."

Watch the video above for the full story