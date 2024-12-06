Edinburg, South Padre Island Christmas parades postponed due to inclement weather

The city of Edinburg and the city of South Padre Island have postponed their holiday parades due to weather conditions.

A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said the annual Night of Lights Parade and the Sirens and Santa event have been rescheduled for December 12.

The city of South Padre Island has also postponed their annual Christmas street parade. The parade has been rescheduled for December 13.

