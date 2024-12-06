Edinburg, South Padre Island Christmas parades postponed due to inclement weather
The city of Edinburg and the city of South Padre Island have postponed their holiday parades due to weather conditions.
A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said the annual Night of Lights Parade and the Sirens and Santa event have been rescheduled for December 12.
The city of South Padre Island has also postponed their annual Christmas street parade. The parade has been rescheduled for December 13.
For more information on Edinburg's rescheduled parade, click here.
For more information on South Padre Island's rescheduled parade, click here.
