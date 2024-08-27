Edinburg to host public meeting on road expansion project

Edinburg city leaders are holding a public meeting to discuss an ongoing road reconstruction project.

Work began in 2023 to expand Alberta Road from two to four lanes from 281 to Martin Street.

Tuesday’s meeting is to discuss putting a traffic light at the intersection of Alberta Road and Closner Boulevard.

“Right now it’s just a two-way stop with a blinking light, and we want to reduce any accidents that happen in that area,” Edinburg City Manager Tom Reyna said.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Edinburg City Hall.

The more than $6 million project is funded through a 2018 voter approved bond.