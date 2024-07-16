Edinburg wastewater treatment plant improvements underway

Edinburg is working to improve their wastewater treatment plant. The work includes improving the processing of solid materials and to demolish outdated parts of the plant.

Officials say it's necessary to keep up with the growth of the city.

"It's important just to be able to make sure that we're able to provide water, which is an essential service to the city of Edinburgh residents," Edinburg Director of Utilities Gerardo Carmona said.

The city got a loan of nearly $30 million from the state for the project. It's expected to be completed in spring of 2026.