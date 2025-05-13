Effects of deadly Laguna Heights tornado still felt two years later

Tuesday marks two years since the devastating tornado touched down in Laguna Heights.

It happened with little warning in the early morning hours.

Two minutes, 120 seconds, that's all it took for the Rio Grande Valley's history to be changed forever.

The shock of May 13, 2023, will most likely never go away for those who lived through the Laguna Heights tornado.

"When we arrived on scene, it looked like a bomb had gone off in the middle of the street," Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said.

The morning of May 13 was a busy one for meteorologists across the Valley.

Rapidly developing thunderstorms from a squall line kept severe weather alerts lighting up the screen all morning, but one would do more damage than the others.

At 4:04 a.m., a tornado warning was issued, and Laguna Heights would be in that warning polygon.

Two minutes later, an EF-1 tornado would spin up, with wind speeds from 85 to 105 mph.

Its path would be less than a half mile long, but in the two minutes of chaos and destruction, it would change one family's life forever.

Robert Flores, a father and Laguna Heights resident, would be killed when his house was destroyed, marking the first tornado related fatality in the Valley since the 20th century.

"We didn't expect it would happen to him," Flores' family member Daniel Martinez said.

Whether you count the two years since that day, or the two minutes it took for people's homes to be flattened, the lessons from that night, the aftershock of the storm and the pain of losing a loved one can still be felt.

