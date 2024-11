Elon Musk casts ballot in Cameron County

Elon Musk announced on social media that he voted on Election Day Tuesday.

Just voted in Cameron County, Texas, home of Starbase! pic.twitter.com/dE8oRGlI4p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2024

The SpaceX founder spent much of the election endorsing former President Donald Trump. He even launched a $1 million a day voter sweepstakes in swing states to promote voter registration.