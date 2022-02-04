Elsa veterans honor fellow service members with funeral ceremonies
Members of a veteran-based organization in Elsa continue to serve their community even after their time in the military has come to an end.
The small group of Vietnam veterans from the VFW Post 7473 in Elsa say they take pride in ensuring that the final goodbye for one of their fellow service members is one of honor and memorable for the family.
Their work at funeral ceremonies, reserved specifically for military men and women, has garnered compliments and gratitude from families all across the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video above for the full story.
