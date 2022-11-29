ERCOT highlights changes implemented to prevent blackouts

The people in charge of the state's power grid say they think they're ready to keep the lights on this winter, in most cases.

"For all the expected scenarios, we expect to have adequate supply to meet the needs of the grid,” Pablo Vegas, president of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said.

Vegas made those remarks during a Tuesday news conference, where he said there is a possibility very extreme weather could be a challenge for the grid.

During the presentation, ERCOT pointed to improvements made since Winter Storm Yuri in February 2021.

The improvements included:

• Weatherization at power plants

• Improved mapping of where the natural gas supplies are and where they can be moved.

• More direct communication with other Texas agencies

ERCOT officials say 450 generators have completed weatherization inspections. They're also thinking about growing electric demand.

"Texas is adding a city the size of Corpus Christi every single year in population,” Vegas said. “And the associated economic growth that comes with it is driving increased usage on the grid."

Officials also came up with a list of expected scenarios they say they’re ready for.

“It is critically important to address the fact that there are scenarios where under the most extreme conditions there could be not enough power, that's not acceptable,” Vegas said. “But the fact that it exists calls out an issue that needs to be addressed — an issue that needs to be addressed around the overall design of the market and being able to build dispatchable generation to ensure there will always be enough power."