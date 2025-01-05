ERCOT issues weather watch as cold weather approaches the Valley

Texas power grid operator, ERCOT, issued a Weather Watch for most of this week due to the expected higher than usual demand caused by the cold weather in the forecast.

An Arctic front is bringing cold temperatures to much of the state.

A Sunday news release from ERCOT says the Weather Watch will run from Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 10 due to the higher electrical demand, and a potential for lower reserves.

“Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch,” the news release stated. “ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.”

The news release adds that there is no current expectation of an energy emergency. Texans are encouraged to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

