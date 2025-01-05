ERCOT issues weather watch as cold weather approaches the Valley
Texas power grid operator, ERCOT, issued a Weather Watch for most of this week due to the expected higher than usual demand caused by the cold weather in the forecast.
An Arctic front is bringing cold temperatures to much of the state.
CHECK OUT THE FORECAST FROM OUR FIRST WARN 5 WEATHER TEAM HERE
A Sunday news release from ERCOT says the Weather Watch will run from Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 10 due to the higher electrical demand, and a potential for lower reserves.
“Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch,” the news release stated. “ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.”
The news release adds that there is no current expectation of an energy emergency. Texans are encouraged to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Bloodless bullfighting returns to Starr County
-
City of Edinburg warns of water service interruption
-
As cold front approaches, Palm Valley Animal Society asking for donations
-
Brownsville post office building to be renamed after fallen soldier
-
Former San Juan municipal court employee accused of fraud facing new charges
Sports Video
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian
-
UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week