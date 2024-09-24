Escape artist bear transferring from Gladys Porter Zoo

Ben, an Andean bear who gained notoriety for breaking out of his habitat in Missouri before being moved to Gladys Porter Zoo, will soon be departing to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ben arrived to the Brownsville zoo in March 2023 until a more long-term home could be established, according to a Tuesday news release from the zoo.

His last day at Gladys Porter Zoo is Saturday, Sept. 28.

Ben had a habit of dismantling the wire mesh surrounding his habitat at his previous home at the Saint Louis Zoo, the news release stated. His habitat at the Gladys Porter Zoo was surrounded by a moat to hinder any potential escape attempts.

“He's incredibly intelligent and sometimes destructive, but at the heart of it all, he's a playful and loving young bear,” zoo curator TC smith said. “He will be missed by all those who have had the honor of working with him. We wish him all the best at his new home.”

Ben’s new long-term home will be at ABQ BioPark Zoo. His habitat there comes equipped with a large three-level climbing structure, a waterfall and running stream, and plenty of large rocks and logs for him to scratch himself, the news release stated.