Exhibit at STHS Edinburg honoring Valley cornea donors

A wall of heroes is currently on display inside South Texas Health System's main lobby in Edinburg.

The display, titled “Eyes of the Valley: A Legacy In Sight,” features six portraits of individuals across the Rio Grande Valley who donated their corneas, providing others with the gift of sight in their deaths.

The RGV Division of San Antonio Eye Bank worked with the hospital to set up the display during National Eye Donation Month, according to a news release.

According to the eye bank, 182 corneas were donated in Hidalgo County in 2023.

“Each portrait connects to a special aspect of the donor’s life and shares a visual testimony of love, legacy and remembrance,” RGV Division of San Antonio Eye Bank Hospital and Community Relations Specialist Gabriela Herrera stated in a news release. “I was born and raised in the Valley. My goal in leading the creation of the exhibit is to showcase the experiences and perspectives of donor families with a focus on capturing the essence of Hispanic families in the Valley and include bilingual elements.”

The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, Nov. 30.

Watch the video above for the full story.