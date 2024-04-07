Exotic water jet cars new attraction at South Padre Island

South Padre Island now has a new water attraction, exotic jet cars.

They run off jet ski engines, but it's a car with a steering wheel that rides on water.

"We've always wanted to be part of a community that's going to bring some fun to the people," SPI Exotic Jet Cars Manager Claudia Espinoza said.

The new business imports these cars from overseas.

"They were originated in Dubai, and so we said, you know what? I think this would be the perfect idea for our beaches here at South Padre Island," Espinoza said.

The two-seat cars come from Dubai as just a frame, the models they currently have are replicas of the luxury sports car McLaren.

"It's just the body itself. It comes with the steering wheel, it comes with the seats already installed, but it doesn't have any engines or any electronic components," SPI Exotic Jet Cars Mechanic Freddy Nava said.

Nava and his team of mechanics took an engine from a jet ski, then added it to the car to allow for it to be ridden on water.

A process that takes about a month.

"They're fast. They don't get wet as much as a jet ski, you do get wet if it's rough, but the response has been good," Nava said.

Nava says these jet cars are safer than jet skis, because of how they're built; no matter how rough the waves, he says riders won't fall off.

To rent one of these jet cars, you must be 21 years and older and have your boaters' certification if you're under 30.

The business also gives special discounts to teachers, veterans, and students who bring in report cards with good grades.

Watch the video above for the full story.