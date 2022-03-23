Expert offers ATV safety tips following deadly crashes in Valley

The recent death of an 11-year-old boy in Starr County and a teen in Hidalgo County is sparking a new push for all-terrain vehicle safety.

The crash in Starr County last week killed a boy and put a 12 and 13-year-old in the hospital. They have since been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that a teen in Hidalgo County died after crashing an off-road vehicle near Edinburg.

Mark Tovar of F&T Valley Motor Sports says many accidents involving ATVs are preventable.

"I can bring an ATV back to life, but it's unfortunate we're not able to do that for people, and that's due to lack of safety gear," Tovar said.

Tovar says ATVs will have an age restriction listed on the panel, which has a lot to do with weight. The lighter a person is, the harder it is to control the ATV, Tovar explained.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following tips when riding ATVs:

• Do not drive ATVs on paved roads.

• Do not allow a child under 16 to drive or ride an adult ATV.

• Do not drive ATVs with a passenger or ride as a passenger.

• Always wear a helmet and other protective gear such as eye protection, boots, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

• Take a hands-on safety training course.

