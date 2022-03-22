Starr County Sheriff's Office releases ages of juveniles involved in deadly ATV crash

The Starr County Sheriff's Office has released the ages of the juveniles involved in a deadly all-terrain vehicle crash last week.

The three juveniles involved were 11, 12 and 13 years old, according to Major Carlos Delgado, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Ricky Olivarez, 11, died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other minors were taken to local hospitals, but have since been discharged, Delgado said. Their identities will not be released.

The crash happened March 17 on a private property on Woods Brothers Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be assisting in the reconstruction of the accident scene.