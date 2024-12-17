Expert says lights seen over Weslaco may be normal air traffic

A Weslaco woman says she saw several of lights over her home Saturday evening.

Concerns have been on the rise across the country over reports of mysterious drones. A Rio Grande Valley expert says strange lights are usually just normal air traffic.

"There are a lot of airplanes in the United States airspace at all times," Valley Wings Flight School Chief Flight Instructor Mitri Garib said. "Airplanes are required to have certain amounts of lights, and they have to be certain colors, and they usually have to be turned on from sunset to sunrise."

Airplanes, helicopters and drones flying at different altitudes all have to use lights.