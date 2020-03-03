Expert spotlights food poverty in the Valley
MCALLEN – In the Rio Grande Valley, more than 50% of the residents live in poverty, playing a factor in the increase of people struggling with diabetes and obesity.
Families living in poverty don’t make healthy choices, because they want to target a meal for five dollars versus a $10 meal, according to Debra Franco, a child hunger outreach specialist.
Health experts say the best way to look at healthy eating is not that it’s more expensive, but that it’s just more of a priority in the budget.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
-
La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton
-
Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break
-
Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance
-
Defendant takes stand in own defense in Edinburg intoxication manslaughter trial