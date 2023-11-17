Experts to monitor historic Port Isabel lighthouse amid SpaceX launch

The Port Isabel lighthouse is still standing after 170 years of wind, sun and rain.

It's faced decades of the elements, and now it's being monitored closely to see if it can hold up against the vibrations of a rocket launch.

The custom-made lens installed late last year will be monitored for any upcoming vibrations during SpaceX’s second test flight of their Starship rocket.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The launch site is at Boca Chica, five miles away from the lighthouse. The Federal Aviation Administration, which issues the permits for SpaceX to fly, wants to know the impact of ground vibrations.

The plan is to continue monitoring the lighthouse for more launches to come.

