FAA delays SpaceX environmental review to May 31

The Federal Aviation administration delayed the release of their environmental review of the SpaceX Starship program for another month.

The FAA is now working to release the review on May 31, 2022, according to the FAA.

"SpaceX made multiple changes to its application that require additional FAA analysis," the FAA said in a statement. "The agency continues to review around 18,000 general public comments.

The review was set to be released Friday and assessed if the company could launch their Starship rocket at the Boca Chica site. The rocket has 41 engines, making it the biggest rocket the company has made.

Previously, the FAA approved the launch of smaller rockets and test prototypes. Rocket launches are on hold at the Boca Chica site pending the FAA review.

If approved, operations will ramp up at the launch site and bring in more economic output for Cameron County, officials said.

"The completion of the [review] will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a launch license," the FAA stated. "SpaceX’s application must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements."

If the FAA denies the launch, the company will pack up and move launch operations to Florida, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said.

