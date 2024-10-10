FAA: Permit for fifth Starship launch not ready
The Starship vehicle was stacked on its launch tower from the SpaceX Boca Chica location Thursday as the company prepares to launch it.
On Wednesday, SpaceX said they’re ready to launch the vehicle on Sunday, Oct. 13, pending federal approval.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and was told the permit SpaceX needs for the launch is not ready.
PREVIOUS STORY: SpaceX announces fifth Starship launch from Boca Chica, pending federal approval
In the past, the FAA issued the permit a day before the launch date.
The FAA already issued a notice to pilots advising them that the airspace around Boca Chica will be closed on the day of the proposed launch.
The U.S. Coast Guard also issued advisories for boaters.
