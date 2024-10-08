SpaceX announces fifth Starship launch from Boca Chica, pending federal approval
SpaceX is ready to launch their fifth Starship vehicle from their Boca Chica location as soon as Sunday, Oct. 13, pending federal approval, according to a news release.
According to the news release, SpaceX aims to launch the Starship vehicle and Super Heavy booster into space.
They’re also aiming to return the Super Heavy booster to the launch site, and catch it with the “chopstick” arms at the launch tower.
The rocket’s return will be accompanied by a sonic boom within nine minutes after the launch that will be heard in the area, the release added.
“To date, SpaceX has landed its Falcon family of rockets more than 330 times, which also produce a sonic boom during return,” the release added. “Data gathered from the first ever Super Heavy landing burn and splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Starship’s fourth flight test indicates Super Heavy’s sonic boom will be more powerful than those generated by Falcon landings.”
Last month, SpaceX spoke out over what it called long delays for its launch permits.
The Federal Aviation Administration issues those permits, and was in Congress in September responding to criticisms for its approval process.
Channel 5 News will keep you updated as we wait for word from the FAA on the approval of the launch.
