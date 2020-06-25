Faced with a spike in coronavirus cases, Hidalgo County limits gatherings to just 10 people

Hidalgo County on Thursday limited mass gatherings to just 10 people, attempting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed an order Thursday that limits gatherings to 10 people.

"All public and private gatherings of ten (10) persons or more occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited," unless specifically authorized by the county.

“Our rise in numbers have been concerning, and action has to be taken to do our best in slowing this virus,” Cortez said in a statement. “It appears that despite the rise in infections, that residents have not taken proper precautions in protecting their friends and family from this disease.”

The order signed on Thursday also implements a curfew and mandates that customers and employees wear face masks in businesses.

Click here to read the order.