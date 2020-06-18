Facial covering mandates issued in the Valley, explained

New facial covering mandates were announced on Wednesday for businesses in Hidalgo and Cameron counties. The requirement will apply for both employees and customers.

Businesses are now subject to fines if they do not comply.

The orders happening after weeks ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was taking control, undoing many local rules to control the situation. However, local counties with positive coronavirus cases on the rise were looking for a legal option.

Gov. Abbott’s executive orders state his ruling will “supersede any conflict order issued by local officials.”

The county judges in the Rio Grande Valley who signed the orders say their local rules do not interfere with the governor’s orders.

Watch the video above for the full report.