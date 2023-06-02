Facing the Fury: Hurricane hazards to know

Whether you decide to stay or go, there are some things to look out for before, during and after a hurricane.

Before the storm, rushing and panicking is the last thing you should do. This can lead to accidents, so it’s important to remain calm and prioritize safety during preparations.

Preparing for hurricanes often involves tasks such as boarding up windows or moving heavy objects outdoors.

These activities can put a strain on the body, so it is important to follow proper lifting techniques, or ask for assistance if needed.

During hurricane preparedness, many people may be using tools they are unfamiliar with using, such as a drill. You might want to check the owner’s manual just to take a look at the safety tips for those tools.

When installing generators, it is best to hire a professional for installation. But if you're using a portable generator, it is important to follow all safety procedures. Remember to keep the generator dry and in an open space to keep the fumes away. The next thing to consider is the evacuation process, as there will be an increase in traffic congestion, creating a higher risk for accidents.

Don’t forget to fuel up ahead of time, the last thing you want is to be stranded on the side of the road.

Stay indoors in a secure location away from windows and doors during a hurricane.

Heavy rainfall and storm surge can lead to severe flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

High-speed winds in a hurricane can cause significant damage to structures, trees, and power lines. It is crucial to trim weak branches and secure outdoor objects that could become projectiles during the storm.

Hurricanes often result in widespread power outages. Have a battery-powered flashlight, a portable radio, and extra batteries on hand.

While the immediate threat may have passed, the aftermath of a hurricane can still be dangerous.

Standing water can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes and increase the risk of waterborne diseases. Use appropriate protective measures such as insect repellent and follow public health guidelines.

Be cautious when entering damaged areas. Assess the structural integrity of buildings and beware of weakened roofs, walls, and floors that could collapse.