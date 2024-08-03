Fallen Houston Officer Remembered by Valley Relatives
WESLACO – Sergeant Christopher Brewster is being hailed a hero by the Houston Police Department after he was killed in the line of duty.
Brewster’s family in the Rio Grande Valley are remembering him for his kind heart and infectious smile.
Emily Brewster, his aunt, remembers her nephew growing up wanting to help others.
“He felt that he had to do something to change this world and that's why he chose the profession that he did,” she said.
The family is holding on tight to the memory of a boy who was always coming down to the Valley for vacation to see his relatives.
Watch the video above for the full story.
