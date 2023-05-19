Fallen officers recognized in Hidalgo County memorial ceremony

The fallen brave men and women who served across Hidalgo County to protect the community were honored in a memorial ceremony.

Police all over the county attended the ceremony at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“I've been doing this ceremony now for nine years, and it's always a great honor to get up there and look at the families that are here, that have lost loved ones in service,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. “I can see the appreciation that they feel for us giving their loved ones a tribute.”

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 226 federal, state and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2002.