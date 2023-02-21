Family mourning loss of Harlingen mother following fatal four-vehicle crash

A Harlingen family is mourning the loss of their loved one following a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred last week.

Angela Galicia, 28, was one of two people killed in the Friday crash. Her family told Channel 5 News that Galicia — a mother of six — had so much life left to give.

“Mourning the loss of a sibling is something nobody should go through, especially in a terrible accident — because it was ugly,” Galicia’s sister, Irma Gonzalez, said. “It's going to be a difficult time, but we'll get through this as a family."

The family said they’re fighting to move on.

“The pain that we are feeling right now — there are no words. No words,” Galicia’s mother — Maria C. Hinojosa — said. “She was a great daughter, a great mother."

Maria said her daughter was a dedicated mother. Galicia’s youngest child was only three months old.

Galicia's sister says she was on her way to work at the time of the crash.

“It hurts knowing that her kids waited, waited for their mother to come, and she never showed up," Gonzalez said.

Galicia's family is working to honor her memory. They put up a cross at the site where the accident happened in hopes that it will serve as a reminder to drivers.

“People must be very careful, especially with the speed they're going at, because those trailers do not forgive,” Mari said.

Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, was arrested on two counts of manslaughter in connection with the crash. Police say he was driving the vehicle that caused the fatal pile-up.

A GoFundMe page was set up to provide Galicia's family with financial assistance. To donate, click here.

