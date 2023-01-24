Witness of deadly crash in Harlingen speaks out

A Harlingen resident tried to help several people involved in a deadly crash Friday night.

Two people died, and now a Mexican truck driver is in jail.

Three days after witnessing a deadly crash, a Harlingen resident is still recovering from it.

"I'm still, like, dealing with it,” Harlingen resident Jesse Saldana said.

Saldana is still trying to get the images out of his head.

"The 18-wheeler, front end, everything came off and it fell on my yard,” Saldana said.

The crash happened Friday on FM 106.

He was outside his house cleaning his car when he heard a sound he will never forget.

Saldana says he rushed over to see if he could help. Inside a black Tahoe, he saw two people.

"The lady was stuck, and the guy was stuck,” Saldana said.

Saldana was able to help get one person in the SUV out.

“The first instinct is I grabbed, I seen a white rag right there, and I got it and I told him ‘here, put it on your head, apply pressure, apply pressure,’”Saldana said.

Saldana tried to console the woman who was still trapped.

"So I was like ‘mam, mam please, please, stay awake, help is coming, everything is going to be alright, please please please stay awake,’” Saldana said.

28-year-old Angela Galicia did not survive.

“And I wish I could have helped her, but she was too stuck,” Saldana said. “I couldn't help her, at least I was trying to keep her awake.”

Four vehicles were involved in the crash - a semi truck, a Jeep Wrangler, a Dodge Ram truck, and a Tahoe.

Harlingen police say the driver of the semi lost control, causing it to jack knife.

That’s when all three vehicles crashed into the semi.

65-year-old Jesus Trevino also died.

The driver of the semi, Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a resident from Mexico, was arrested by Harlingen police.

He is charged with two counts of manslaughter.

While the accident is still under investigation, Harlingen police Sergeant Larry Moore says it’s a high traffic area.

"There's a lot of traffic on the road, people coming to and from Rio Hondo, Port of Harlingen or even the people coming from San Benito,” Moore said.

Moore says the police department will be working to find out if anything can be done to make the roadway safer.

Saldana wishes the outcome of that day would have been different.

"They needed help, I went out there, I'm no hero,” Saldana said.

He is studying to become a medical assistant. Classes he hopes will help save lives in the future.