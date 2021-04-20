Family offering $10,000 reward for answers in mother’s hit-and-run death

The Huerta family continues to seek justice three months after they laid their beloved matriarch to rest.

Isabella, 75 lost her life in a hit and run in Weslaco - and her family is offering $10,000 for the public’s help in solving the crime.

"We would appreciate it if someone come forward,” Luciano – Isabella’s son – said. “As of now we are offering a $10,000 reward. It's not up to $10,000 it's an actual $10,000 reward if there's anyone who has any information leading to an arrest." "Anybody with a family member that would die like that you know would have justice.”

Isabella lost her life last January while driving her red 2019 ford fiesta when a vehicle slammed into her - causing Isabella's car to roll over on the westbound I-2 expressway.

The driver in the other vehicle has still not been found.

The Weslaco Police Department is trying to track down the suspect using footage from a nearby business that caught the hit and run on tape.

"If the public or anyone remembers the incident that occurred on that particular day that if they recall any details, or if they’ve seen any vehicles or have heard of anything we ask that they contact the Weslaco Police Department,” Weslaco PD spokesman Eric Hernandez said.

Those with any information on the crime are urged to anonymously contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.