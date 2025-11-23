Fans celebrate UTRGV Vaqueros' first football season

UTRGV closed out a historic first season on Saturday with a 33-14 win against East Texas A&M.

The UTRGV Vaqueros Football team won three straight games during their inaugural season.

Fans came out to support the Vaqueros on their last game, and they said they’re excited for what the next season brings.

