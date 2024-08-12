Federal funds to limit water loss, improve canals outside San Benito
Federal funds have been awarded to help limit water losses in Rio Grande Valley water delivery systems.
A portion of that money is going to improve canals outside San Benito. The Bureau of Reclamation awarded nearly a $1 million that will be used to buy new pipelines and replace old ones in irrigation canals.
Officials say the old canals lose a significant amount of water because it seeps into the ground.
"When we get this money out here, that's saving money almost instantly. As soon as that canal is in the ground, we're saving water. Even though we're sort of limited in some of our resources, we're going to keep looking for some of those opportunities," Bureau of Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Roque Sanchez said.
The bureau says it's seeking applications for more water savings projects.
More News
News Video
-
Make-A-Wish RGV helping critically ill children with the help from the community
-
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials speak on importance of safety after...
-
Federal funds to limit water loss, improve canals outside San Benito
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Teen confesses to deadly shooting in drug deal...
-
Brownsville ISD begins school year under consolidation plan