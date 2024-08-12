FEMA Recovery Center Welcomes Residents Affected by Floods in La Feria

LA FERIA – The first FEMA disaster recovery center is now open in La Feria.

Officials are urging residents whose homes were affected by the recent June floods to seek assistance.

La Feria resident Diana Rosas was one of the first to arrive at the FEMA recovery center Monday morning.

She says the floor inside her home is now uneven and unsafe; it flooded during the storm June 24.

"My house is lifted but the water got inside so it caused the wood floors to swell and the tiles are coming off," says Rosas.

She's on a limited monthly income and didn't have flood insurance.

After filling out her paperwork, FEMA workers told Rosas a federal inspector would be at her home to evaluate the damage within 10 days.

"They had told me that if FEMA had already helped you once, they wouldn't help you again – but this isn't my fault,” says Rosas.

FEMA spokeswoman Maria Padrón says there are misconceptions about the process to apply for help, but she insists people affected by the June storm need to apply for federal funds.

"If you don't apply, we don't know that you have a need, so the sooner you apply the sooner you are going to be on the road to recovery," says Padrón.

While FEMA focuses on recovery efforts, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño says the county is already working on plans to improve drainage systems.

He says the Texas legislature recently approved the forming of the Cameron County Flood Control District.

Treviño says 48% of the land in Cameron County is not covered by a drainage system; this new district will allow county officials to address this issue and seek funding for it.

The FEMA recovery center is located at 1001 Pancho Maples Drive in La Feria and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centers will also be opening in Hidalgo and Willacy counties later this week.

