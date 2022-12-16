FEMA Representatives Expected to Leave Valley Monday

RAYMONDVILLE - FEMA is getting ready to wrap up their time in the Rio Grande Valley.

They have been in Raymondville this week providing tips for rebuilding homes destroyed by the June floods.

Kingsley Johnson, a FEMA mitigation specialist we spoke with says on average his desk has seen about 25 people come in a day.

The final day to register is Monday, Sept. 16.

Johnson says if you aren’t able to speak with one of the specialists here and still have questions, you can call FEMA and request to speak to a mitigation specialist at 202-646-2500.

