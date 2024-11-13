Final preps being made for McAllen Holiday Parade, tickets now on sale

Final preps are being made for the biggest holiday parade around, the McAllen Holiday Parade.

City of McAllen Director of Communications Xochitl Mora speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the parade.

Mora also explains how residents can be part of this year's Holiday Shoebox Parade. For more information, click here.

The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, located at 2001 North Bicentennial Boulevard.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.