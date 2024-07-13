Fire leads to discovery of body in Donna motel room

An investigation is underway after firefighters with the Donna Fire Department found a body at a motel room, according to Fire Chief David Simmons.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a room at the Dolphin Motel and RV Park — located at 2301 Hooks Ave. — Saturday shortly after 12:30 p.m., Simmons said.

When firefighters opened the room, they found an unidentified dead man inside, Simmons said.

The Donna Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, Simmons added.

No damages to the hotel or injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.