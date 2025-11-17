Firefighters battle blaze at decommissioned power plant in Texas

Photo by mgnonline.com

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in southeastern Texas battled a blaze at a decommissioned power plant that sent large plumes of smoke into the air Sunday morning and local officials warned area residents to avoid the smoke.

The fire broke out at the decommissioned plant in the Texas City area of Galveston County and several area fire departments were on the scene, Texas City Police said in a social media post. No injuries have been reported, they said.

Two cooling towers and powerlines were on fire and a huge plume of smoke was trailing to the north, Kemah Police said in a social media post.

Officials warned people to avoid the area and take precautions to avoid being exposed to the smoke.