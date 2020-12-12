x

First and Goal: Bi-District Playoffs

3 hours 52 seconds ago Friday, December 11 2020 Dec 11, 2020 December 11, 2020 10:09 PM December 11, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

6A Division I

Mission High 27, San Benito 18

Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3

6A Division II

Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33

PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21

5A Division I

Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23

Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35

Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27

CC Veterans 47. Nikki Rowe 14

5A Division II

Sharyland Pioneer 42, Medina Valley 23

Mercedes 41, Floresville 34

Boerne Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19

Alamo Heights 34, PSJA SW 0

