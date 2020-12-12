First and Goal: Bi-District Playoffs
6A Division I
Mission High 27, San Benito 18
Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3
6A Division II
Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33
PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21
5A Division I
Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23
Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35
Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27
CC Veterans 47. Nikki Rowe 14
5A Division II
Sharyland Pioneer 42, Medina Valley 23
Mercedes 41, Floresville 34
Boerne Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19
Alamo Heights 34, PSJA SW 0
More News
News Video
-
Evening Weather Forecast Fri. Dec. 11, 2020
-
Frontline workers to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccines
-
Starr County issues mandatory shelter-in-place order starting Monday
-
Starr County to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
-
DHR Health among 6 Valley hospitals set to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine