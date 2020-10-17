x

First and Goal Friday for 10/16; Scores and Highlights

6 hours 20 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 11:22 PM October 16, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

First and Goal Friday for 10/16 - Scores Below

Non-District 

Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28

Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13

Zapata 31, Rio Grande City 20

Lyford 64, Santa Gertrudis 6

District 16-4A Division 1

La Feria 45, Grulla 14

Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0

TAPPS Division II District 3

St. Michaels 42, St. Joseph Academy 18

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days