First and Goal Friday for 10/16; Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Friday for 10/16 - Scores Below
Non-District
Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28
Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13
Zapata 31, Rio Grande City 20
Lyford 64, Santa Gertrudis 6
District 16-4A Division 1
La Feria 45, Grulla 14
Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0
TAPPS Division II District 3
St. Michaels 42, St. Joseph Academy 18
