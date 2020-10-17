First and Goal Friday for 10/16; Scores and Highlights

First and Goal Friday for 10/16 - Scores Below Non-District Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28 Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13 Zapata 31, Rio Grande City 20 Lyford 64, Santa Gertrudis 6 District 16-4A Division 1 La Feria 45, Grulla 14 Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0 TAPPS Division II District 3 St. Michaels 42, St. Joseph Academy 18