First and Goal Power Poll - Week One

1 hour 48 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 12:50 AM August 31, 2022 in Sports- Power Poll
By: Alex Del Barrio

Here's the First and Goal Power Poll for Week 1

6A/5A

1. Edinburg Vela
2. PSJA North
3. Harlingen High
4. McAllen Memorial 
5.Mission Veterans
6. Sharyland
7. San Benito
8. Los Fresnos 
9. Edinburg High
10. Sharyland Pioneer
Sub-5A
1. Hidalgo
2. Port Isabel
3. La Villa
4. Santa Rosa 
5. La Feria
