First and Goal Power Poll - Week One
Here's the First and Goal Power Poll for Week 1
6A/5A
1. Edinburg Vela
2. PSJA North
3. Harlingen High
4. McAllen Memorial
5.Mission Veterans
6. Sharyland
7. San Benito
8. Los Fresnos
9. Edinburg High
10. Sharyland Pioneer
Sub-5A
1. Hidalgo
2. Port Isabel
3. La Villa
4. Santa Rosa
5. La Feria
