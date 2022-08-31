First and Goal Power Poll - Week One

Here's the First and Goal Power Poll for Week 1 6A/5A 1. Edinburg Vela 2. PSJA North 3. Harlingen High 4. McAllen Memorial 5.Mission Veterans 6. Sharyland 7. San Benito 8. Los Fresnos 9. Edinburg High 10. Sharyland Pioneer Sub-5A 1. Hidalgo 2. Port Isabel 3. La Villa 4. Santa Rosa 5. La Feria