First & Goal Thursday: November 8th
LA JOYA- The PSJA Bears will enter next week's 6A football playoffs as the undisputed district champs from 30-6A. The Bears claimed the trophy for themselves by defeating Juarez-Lincoln 45-14 in the regular season finale on Thursday. PSJA North also claimed a playoff berth with a 37-0 win over McAllen. Edinburg grabbed a ticket to the playoffs from 31-6A after a 40-3 victory over Donna North. Mission Veterans had already clinched the 16-5A Division 1 title last week, but completed a perfect district season with a 50-21 decision over Lopez in Brownsville.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights.
